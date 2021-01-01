About this product
Having sleep issues? Our CBD + CBN for sleep oil tincture is the perfect blend to provide you with better deeper sleep. Better sleep can make a night and day difference to people’s lives and that is why we formulated a CBD Oil for Sleep, designed specifically to help you get a good night’s rest every night.
Key Benefits of Our CBD + CBN for Sleep Oil Tincture:
- It can help you gets enough sleep without the grogginess and undesired effects of prescription sleeping medication.
- Improve the Sleep quality
- Help with Chronic Pain
- Alleviates inflammation
- Increases appetite
•All Natural
•Gluten Free
•Grown and Processed in USA
About this brand
Calm by Wellness
Calm by Wellness is the most recommended hemp CBD oil in the world. Trust our verified 5 star reviews and testimonials. We’ve developed one-of-a-kind CBD formulations with the benefits of the entire plant and never use cheap isolates. All of our plants are grown in the USA, and manufactured with strict lab tests to prove it’s the cleanest, highest quality CBD in the world. Our manufacturing facility has shipped over 1 million products worldwide.
We are a community of doctors, scientists, farmers, researchers, and everyday people who have made Calm by Wellness the most recommended Hemp CBD oil in the world. How? With more verified reviews and testimonials than any other brand.
We’re not here to make any medical claims, but let the stories of thousands of customers around the world tell us how they feel, and the difference Calm by Wellness CBD has made in their lives. There’s a difference in our CBD oil. We’ve developed one-of-a-kind formulations with the brightest minds in the industry that actually work.
