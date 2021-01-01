About this product
Soothe your skin and get pain relief. Moisturize every part of your body with our ah-mazing lavender scented CBD lotion. Combining 200mg of Broad Spectrum CBD, with 100% organic ingredients like Aloe Leaf Juice, Coconut Oil, and lavender extracts, you’ll be coming back for more. Heal your skin with the moisture of lotion and power of CBD.
•All Natural
•Gluten Free
•Grown and Processed in USA
About this brand
Calm by Wellness
Calm by Wellness is the most recommended hemp CBD oil in the world. Trust our verified 5 star reviews and testimonials. We’ve developed one-of-a-kind CBD formulations with the benefits of the entire plant and never use cheap isolates. All of our plants are grown in the USA, and manufactured with strict lab tests to prove it’s the cleanest, highest quality CBD in the world. Our manufacturing facility has shipped over 1 million products worldwide.
We are a community of doctors, scientists, farmers, researchers, and everyday people who have made Calm by Wellness the most recommended Hemp CBD oil in the world. How? With more verified reviews and testimonials than any other brand.
We’re not here to make any medical claims, but let the stories of thousands of customers around the world tell us how they feel, and the difference Calm by Wellness CBD has made in their lives. There’s a difference in our CBD oil. We’ve developed one-of-a-kind formulations with the brightest minds in the industry that actually work.
