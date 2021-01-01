About this product
Sleep Well Gummies are formulated to help you fall asleep and stay asleep longer. With 2mg of Melatonin per serving to kick start that sleep cycle, these powerful gummies also have Vitamin B6 to promote a positive mood and Passiflora Extract to reduce anxiety and insomnia. Supplementing our bodies’ natural melatonin with these fast absorbing gummies can lead to a calm night’s sleep.
•All Natural
•Gluten Free
•Grown and Processed in USA
•All Natural
•Gluten Free
•Grown and Processed in USA
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Calm by Wellness
Calm by Wellness is the most recommended hemp CBD oil in the world. Trust our verified 5 star reviews and testimonials. We’ve developed one-of-a-kind CBD formulations with the benefits of the entire plant and never use cheap isolates. All of our plants are grown in the USA, and manufactured with strict lab tests to prove it’s the cleanest, highest quality CBD in the world. Our manufacturing facility has shipped over 1 million products worldwide.
We are a community of doctors, scientists, farmers, researchers, and everyday people who have made Calm by Wellness the most recommended Hemp CBD oil in the world. How? With more verified reviews and testimonials than any other brand.
We’re not here to make any medical claims, but let the stories of thousands of customers around the world tell us how they feel, and the difference Calm by Wellness CBD has made in their lives. There’s a difference in our CBD oil. We’ve developed one-of-a-kind formulations with the brightest minds in the industry that actually work.
We are a community of doctors, scientists, farmers, researchers, and everyday people who have made Calm by Wellness the most recommended Hemp CBD oil in the world. How? With more verified reviews and testimonials than any other brand.
We’re not here to make any medical claims, but let the stories of thousands of customers around the world tell us how they feel, and the difference Calm by Wellness CBD has made in their lives. There’s a difference in our CBD oil. We’ve developed one-of-a-kind formulations with the brightest minds in the industry that actually work.