10mg THC, 10mg CBD, & 10mg CBN per piece | 100mg THC, 100mg CBD, & 100mg CBN total in 10 pieces

--

EFFECT: Sleep (Indica)

--

Drift into dreamland by way of a whimsical woodland forest filled with fragrant blackberry bushes. Blackberry Dream Camino Sours combine an indica-like blend of THC, CBD, and CBN with chamomile and lavender extracts for a tranquil effect enhanced by soothing terpenes. Take one of these subtly sour gummies and call it a night.

--

There’s a Camino for every taste, tolerance, and occasion. With a variety of terpene-tailored effects and delicious fruit flavors, we invite you to explore our family of Camino edibles. We know you’ll… find your sweet spot.

--

TERPENES:

• Myrcene - Improves the speed and intensity of the cannabis high by allowing THC to cross the blood-brain barrier more easily.

• Linalool - Anti-anxiety and sedating effects.

• Beta-Caryophyllene - May assist with the body's response to anxiety and stress

(plus chamomile and lavender extract)

--

INGREDIENTS: Tapioca Syrup, Sugar, Water, Pectin, Natural Flavors, Malic Acid, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Malate, Chamomile Extract, Lavender Extract, Cannabis Extract, CBN Isolate, Fruit & Vegetable Juice for Color, Coconut Oil, Carnauba Wax, Terpenes.

--

Camino by KIVA

read more