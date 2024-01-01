About this product
10mg THC, 10mg CBD, & 10mg CBN per piece | 100mg THC, 100mg CBD, & 100mg CBN total in 10 pieces
--
EFFECT: Sleep (Indica)
--
Drift into dreamland by way of a whimsical woodland forest filled with fragrant blackberry bushes. Blackberry Dream Camino Sours combine an indica-like blend of THC, CBD, and CBN with chamomile and lavender extracts for a tranquil effect enhanced by soothing terpenes. Take one of these subtly sour gummies and call it a night.
--
There’s a Camino for every taste, tolerance, and occasion. With a variety of terpene-tailored effects and delicious fruit flavors, we invite you to explore our family of Camino edibles. We know you’ll… find your sweet spot.
--
TERPENES:
• Myrcene - Improves the speed and intensity of the cannabis high by allowing THC to cross the blood-brain barrier more easily.
• Linalool - Anti-anxiety and sedating effects.
• Beta-Caryophyllene - May assist with the body's response to anxiety and stress
(plus chamomile and lavender extract)
--
INGREDIENTS: Tapioca Syrup, Sugar, Water, Pectin, Natural Flavors, Malic Acid, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Malate, Chamomile Extract, Lavender Extract, Cannabis Extract, CBN Isolate, Fruit & Vegetable Juice for Color, Coconut Oil, Carnauba Wax, Terpenes.
--
Camino by KIVA
--
About this brand
Camino
Mood-enhancing cannabis gummies in fresh fruit flavors that deliver the most tailored, and transporting, edible experience available. Feel the effects of our balanced terpene profiles with sativa gummies, indica gummies, and hybrid gummies.
More from Kiva Confections;
• Kiva : https://www.leafly.com/brands/kiva-confections
• Lost Farm : https://www.leafly.com/brands/lost-farm
• Petra : https://www.leafly.com/brands/petra
• Terra : https://www.leafly.com/brands/terra
