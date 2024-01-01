Harmony is here and now. Come back to center supported by a thoughtfully balanced, hybrid-like blend of THC, CBD, and these plant-based terpenes: Limonene, Beta-Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Nerolidol, Humulene.

Ingredients: Tapioca Syrup, Sugar, Water, Gelatin, Contains 2% or less of: Natural Flavor, Malic Acid, Citric Acid, Fruit and Vegetable Juice for Color, Cannabis Extract, Potassium Sorbate, Terpenes.

Camino by KIVA

