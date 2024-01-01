Harmony is here and now. Come back to center supported by a thoughtfully balanced, hybrid-like blend of THC, CBD, and these plant-based terpenes: Limonene, Beta-Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Nerolidol, Humulene. -- Ingredients: Tapioca Syrup, Sugar, Water, Gelatin, Contains 2% or less of: Natural Flavor, Malic Acid, Citric Acid, Fruit and Vegetable Juice for Color, Cannabis Extract, Potassium Sorbate, Terpenes. -- Camino by KIVA
Mood-enhancing cannabis gummies in fresh fruit flavors that deliver the most tailored, and transporting, edible experience available. Feel the effects of our balanced terpene profiles with sativa gummies, indica gummies, and hybrid gummies.
