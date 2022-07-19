10mg : 10mg CBD per piece | 100mg THC : 100mg CBD total in 10 pieces



EFFECT: Balance (Hybrid)



Come back to center as the vivid rays of twilight hour sweep across rolling orchard hills. Orchard Peach Camino Sours are characterized by sharp notes of lush, ripe peach with a balancing blend of indica and sativa-like terpenes.



TERPENES;

• Limonene - Reduces stress, alleviates asthma and allergies, reduces inflammation, and acts as an antioxidant.

• Beta-Caryophyllene - May assist with the body's response to anxiety and stress.

• Linalool - Anti-anxiety and sedating effects.

• Alpha-Pinene - Improves attention span to deliver a more lucid and focused experience.



INGREDIENTS: Organic Tapioca Syrup, Sugar, Gelatin, Malic Acid, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Cannabis Extract, Fruit and Vegetable Juice for Color, Natural Terpenes, Coconut Oil, Carnauba Wax