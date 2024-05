10mg THC : 10mg CBG per piece | 100mg THC : 100mg CBG total in 10 pieces

Relief is closer than you think. Whether you’re dealing with the morning after a big night out, or looking for support with recurring aches and pains, Camino Chews Golden Peach "Recover" are a delicious, effective option. These plant-based fruit chews are formulated with THC and CBG for a soothing mind-body experience enhanced with hybrid-like terpenes for those times your body needs some extra TLC.

CBG, a precursor to both THC and CBD, shows promise in pre-clinical research for having antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and anti-anxiety properties.

10MG of CBG is paired with 10MG THC in each delicious, taffy-like treat to help you feel your very best right when you need it most. So the next time life throws some challenges your way, reach for Golden Peach 'Recover' Camino Chews.

Terpenes: Eucalyptol, Beta-Caryophyllene, Nerolidol, Valencene

