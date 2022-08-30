About this product
10mg : 3mg CBN per piece | 100mg THC : 30mg CBN total in 10 pieces
EFFECT: Sleep (Indica)
Drift into dreamland by way of a whimsical woodland forest filled with fragrant blackberry bushes. Blackberry Dream Camino Sours combine THC and CBN with chamomile and lavender extracts for a tranquil effect enhanced by soothing, indica-like terpenes. Take one of these subtly sour gummies and call it a night.
TERPENES;
• Limonene - Reduces stress, alleviates asthma and allergies, reduces inflammation, and acts as an antioxidant.
• Beta-Caryophyllene - May assist with the body's response to anxiety and stress.
• Linalool - Anti-anxiety and sedating effects.
• Alpha-Pinene - Improves attention span to deliver a more lucid and focused experience.
INGREDIENTS: Organic Tapioca Syrup, Sugar, Gelatin, Malic Acid, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Cannabis Extract, Fruit and Vegetable Juice for Color, Natural Terpenes, Coconut Oil, Carnauba Wax
About this brand
Camino
Mood-enhancing cannabis gummies in fresh fruit flavors that deliver the most tailored, and transporting, edible experience available. Feel the effects of our balanced terpene profiles with sativa gummies, indica gummies, and hybrid gummies.
More from Kiva Confections;
• Kiva : https://www.leafly.com/brands/kiva-confections
• Lost Farm : https://www.leafly.com/brands/lost-farm
• Petra : https://www.leafly.com/brands/petra
• Terra : https://www.leafly.com/brands/terra
