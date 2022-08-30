10mg : 3mg CBN per piece | 100mg THC : 30mg CBN total in 10 pieces



EFFECT: Sleep (Indica)



Drift into dreamland by way of a whimsical woodland forest filled with fragrant blackberry bushes. Blackberry Dream Camino Sours combine THC and CBN with chamomile and lavender extracts for a tranquil effect enhanced by soothing, indica-like terpenes. Take one of these subtly sour gummies and call it a night.



TERPENES;

• Limonene - Reduces stress, alleviates asthma and allergies, reduces inflammation, and acts as an antioxidant.

• Beta-Caryophyllene - May assist with the body's response to anxiety and stress.

• Linalool - Anti-anxiety and sedating effects.

• Alpha-Pinene - Improves attention span to deliver a more lucid and focused experience.



INGREDIENTS: Organic Tapioca Syrup, Sugar, Gelatin, Malic Acid, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Cannabis Extract, Fruit and Vegetable Juice for Color, Natural Terpenes, Coconut Oil, Carnauba Wax