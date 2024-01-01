About this product
10mg THC per piece | 100mg THC total in 10 pieces
EFFECT: Bliss (Hybrid)
Welcome to your happy place. Enjoy a blissful hybrid-like experience with our thoughtfully curated blend of THC and plant-based terpenes.
Camino Fruit Chews are made with real fruit, inspired by the classic varieties you find in an orchard or on a nature walk. These individually-wrapped taffy-like pieces are bursting with sweet fruit flavors that linger on the palate. Like all Camino products, Fruit Chews use custom combinations of cannabinoids, terpenes, and functional ingredients to optimize your state of mind and unlock a new perspective.
TERPENES: Beta-Caryophyllene, Humulene, Limonene, Myrcene, Nerolidol
INGREDIENTS:Tapioca Syrup, Sugar, Water, Hydrogenated Palm Kernel Oil, Tart Cherry Juice Concentrate, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Agar, Locust Bean Gum, Malic Acid, Fruit and Vegetable Juice for Color, Lecithin (Soy or Sunflower), Mono- and Diglycerides, Potato Starch, Corn Starch, Cannabis Extract, Terpenes.
Disclaimer: Because of the unique nature of the cannabis industry, each Kiva product is produced in the state in which it is sold. Accordingly, the content of THC and other cannabinoids may vary depending on which state you purchase your product. Similarly, the ingredients and allergens may also vary slightly by state. For the most accurate potency, ingredient, and allergen information, please refer to your product package.
10mg Camino 'Bliss' Orchard Apple Fruit Chews 100mg THC total
by Camino
About this brand
Camino
Mood-enhancing cannabis gummies in fresh fruit flavors that deliver the most tailored, and transporting, edible experience available. Feel the effects of our balanced terpene profiles with sativa gummies, indica gummies, and hybrid gummies.
More from Kiva Confections;
• Kiva : https://www.leafly.com/brands/kiva-confections
• Lost Farm : https://www.leafly.com/brands/lost-farm
• Petra : https://www.leafly.com/brands/petra
• Terra : https://www.leafly.com/brands/terra
