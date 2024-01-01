About this product
10mg THC and 5mg CBN per piece | 100mg THC and 50mg CBN total in 10 pieces
EFFECT: Sleep (Indica)
Take a nighttime stroll under the hypnotic glow of the Northern Lights with Boysenberry "Sleep" Camino Fruit Chews. Made with real fruit and individually wrapped, each chew features a potent, indica-like blend of 10mg THC and 5mg CBN with chamomile and lavender extracts plus plant-based terpenes for a sweet, slumberous experience.
Camino Fruit Chews are made with real fruit, inspired by the classic varieties you find in an orchard or on a nature walk. These individually-wrapped taffy-like pieces are bursting with sweet fruit flavors that linger on the palate. Like all Camino products, Fruit Chews use custom combinations of cannabinoids, terpenes, and functional ingredients to optimize your state of mind and unlock a new perspective.
TERPENES: Beta-Caryophyllene, Linalool, Myrcene + Lavender & Chamomile Extracts
INGREDIENTS:Tapioca Syrup, Sugar, Water, Hydrogenated Palm Kernel Oil, Tart Cherry Juice Concentrate, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Agar, Locust Bean Gum, Malic Acid, Fruit and Vegetable Juice for Color, Lecithin (Soy or Sunflower), Mono- and Diglycerides, Potato Starch, Corn Starch, Cannabis Extract, Terpenes.
Disclaimer: Because of the unique nature of the cannabis industry, each Kiva product is produced in the state in which it is sold. Accordingly, the content of THC and other cannabinoids may vary depending on which state you purchase your product. Similarly, the ingredients and allergens may also vary slightly by state. For the most accurate potency, ingredient, and allergen information, please refer to your product package.
5 : 1 mg Camino 'Sleep' Boysenberry Fruit Chews 100mg THC and 50mg CBN total
by Camino
About this brand
Camino
Mood-enhancing cannabis gummies in fresh fruit flavors that deliver the most tailored, and transporting, edible experience available. Feel the effects of our balanced terpene profiles with sativa gummies, indica gummies, and hybrid gummies.
More from Kiva Confections;
• Kiva : https://www.leafly.com/brands/kiva-confections
• Lost Farm : https://www.leafly.com/brands/lost-farm
• Petra : https://www.leafly.com/brands/petra
• Terra : https://www.leafly.com/brands/terra
