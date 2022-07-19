About this product
EFFECT: Chill (Indica)
Savor a warm Gulf breeze amidst the rustle of palm trees with every bite of Citrus Punch Camino Sours. Balancing, hybrid-like terpenes merge with the tart, bold flavors of lemon and lime for a beachy treat that will leave you feeling delightfully blissed.
TERPENES;
• Limonene - Reduces stress, alleviates asthma and allergies, reduces inflammation, and acts as an antioxidant.
• Beta-Caryophyllene - May assist with the body's response to anxiety and stress.
• Linalool - Anti-anxiety and sedating effects.
• Alpha-Pinene - Improves attention span to deliver a more lucid and focused experience.
INGREDIENTS: Organic Tapioca Syrup, Sugar, Gelatin, Malic Acid, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Cannabis Extract, Fruit and Vegetable Juice for Color, Natural Terpenes, Coconut Oil, Carnauba Wax
About this brand
More from Kiva Confections;
• Kiva : https://www.leafly.com/brands/kiva-confections
• Lost Farm : https://www.leafly.com/brands/lost-farm
• Petra : https://www.leafly.com/brands/petra
• Terra : https://www.leafly.com/brands/terra