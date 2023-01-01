Kick back dockside and relax to the rhythmic sounds of soft waves lapping against the shoreline. Indica-like terpenes meet a refreshing strawberry citrus flavor in this marvelously mellow edible. Take a deep breath in and chill out.
INGREDIENTS: Tapioca Syrup, Sugar, Water, Pectin, Natural Flavor, Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Malate, Cannabis Extract, Fruit & Vegetable Juice for Color, Spirulina Extract for Color, Coconut Oil, Carnauba Wax, Terpenes.
Mood-enhancing cannabis gummies in fresh fruit flavors that deliver the most tailored, and transporting, edible experience available. Feel the effects of our balanced terpene profiles with sativa gummies, indica gummies, and hybrid gummies.
