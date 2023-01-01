10mg THC per piece | 100mg THC total in 10 pieces



Kick back dockside and relax to the rhythmic sounds of soft waves lapping against the shoreline. Indica-like terpenes meet a refreshing strawberry citrus flavor in this marvelously mellow edible. Take a deep breath in and chill out.



INGREDIENTS:

Tapioca Syrup, Sugar, Water, Pectin, Natural Flavor, Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Malate, Cannabis Extract, Fruit & Vegetable Juice for Color, Spirulina Extract for Color, Coconut Oil, Carnauba Wax, Terpenes.

Show more