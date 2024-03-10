About this product
10mg THC : 5mg THCV per piece | 100mg THC : 50mg THCV total in 10 pieces
Have you ever dealt with a demanding schedule, approaching deadlines, and a sense of fatigue creeping in? This is precisely when Camino Sours Tropical Burst Energy gummies step in to give you just the boost you need. Packed with 10MG of THC and 5MG of THCV with sativa-like terpenes and the vitamins B6 and B12 combined with the perfect amount of caffeine, these gummies are your ticket to an enlivened experience.
THCV is your energy-boosting ally, potentially enhancing metabolism and curbing appetite. It ensures a clear-headed journey ahead.
Vitamin B6 is a prominent player in the body’s energy-production process to give your body the fuel it needs for physical activity.
Vitamin B12 helps keep your body’s blood and nerve cells happy.
Caffeine, the world’s most popular stimulant, is renowned for its mood-enhancing properties. We add just enough to support increased alertness and a reduction in fatigue, providing a pep in your step equivalent to half a cup of iced tea.
Whether you're about to embark on a thrilling adventure, or simply need a boost to seize the day, Tropical Burst Energy Camino Sours are your go-to choice for an invigorating experience that propels you forward with newfound vitality.
Terpenes: Alpha-Pinene, Beta-caryophyllene, Limonene, Valencene
About this brand

Camino
Camino
Mood-enhancing cannabis gummies in fresh fruit flavors that deliver the most tailored, and transporting, edible experience available. Feel the effects of our balanced terpene profiles with sativa gummies, indica gummies, and hybrid gummies.
