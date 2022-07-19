About this product
EFFECT: Uplifting (Sativa)
Find yourself the life of the (pool) party with Kiva’s Watermelon Spritz Camino Sours. Energizing, sativa-like terpenes meet sharp, juicy watermelon flavors for a splashy sweet that will leave you feeling refreshingly enlivened.
TERPENES;
• Limonene - Reduces stress, alleviates asthma and allergies, reduces inflammation, and acts as an antioxidant.
• Beta-Caryophyllene - May assist with the body's response to anxiety and stress.
• Linalool - Anti-anxiety and sedating effects.
• Alpha-Pinene - Improves attention span to deliver a more lucid and focused experience.
INGREDIENTS: Organic Tapioca Syrup, Sugar, Gelatin, Malic Acid, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Cannabis Extract, Fruit and Vegetable Juice for Color, Natural Terpenes, Coconut Oil, Carnauba Wax
