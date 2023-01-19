25mg THC & 25mg CBD per piece | 500mg THC & 500mg CBD total in 20 pieces



EFFECT: Balance (Hybrid)



Dip your feet into the slow current of a cool river with Kiva’s Yuzu Lemon Camino gummies. Let its harmonizing blend of THC and CBD, sativa and indica-like terpenes, and sweet, subtly tart notes of citrus balance you from the inside out.



TERPENES;

• Limonene - Reduces stress, alleviates asthma and allergies, reduces inflammation, and acts as an antioxidant.

• Beta-Caryophyllene - May assist with the body's response to anxiety and stress.

• Myrcene - Improves the speed and intensity of the cannabis high by allowing THC to cross the blood-brain barrier more easily.

• Humulene - Provides therapeutic benefits like pain relief, anti-inflammatory effects, and can act as an appetite suppressant.

• Nerolidol - Provides a wide range of therapeutic properties including anti-ulcer, antioxidant, anti-fungal and anti-inflammatory. Delivers anti-anxiety effects without hampering coordination.



INGREDIENTS: Tapioca Syrup, Sugar, Gelatin, Yuzu Flavor WONF, Malic Acid, Citric Acid, Cannabis Extract, Fruit and Vegetable Juice for Color, Corn Starch, Coconut Oil, Carnauba Wax, Terpenes.