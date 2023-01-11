25mg THC per piece | 500mg THC total in 20 pieces



EFFECT: Bliss (Hybrid)



Take the high road to your favorite state of mind with Camino High Dose gummies. Find yourself on a blissful beach with Kiva’s Watermelon Lemonade "Bliss" gummies. Let sativa and indica-like terpenes alongside juicy watermelon and tart citrus welcome you to your happy place.



TERPENES;

• Limonene - Reduces stress, alleviates asthma and allergies, reduces inflammation, and acts as an antioxidant.

• Beta-Caryophyllene - May assist with the body's response to anxiety and stress.

• Myrcene - Improves the speed and intensity of the cannabis high by allowing THC to cross the blood-brain barrier more easily.

• Humulene - Provides therapeutic benefits like pain relief, anti-inflammatory effects, and can act as an appetite suppressant.

• Nerolidol - Provides a wide range of therapeutic properties including anti-ulcer, antioxidant, anti-fungal and anti-inflammatory. Delivers anti-anxiety effects without hampering coordination.



INGREDIENTS: Tapioca Syrup, Sugar, Water, Gelatin, Malic Acid, Natural Flavors, Cannabis Extract, Citric Acid, Coconut Oil, Carnauba Wax, Fruit and Vegatable Juice for Color, Potassium Sorbate, Corn Starch, Terpenes.