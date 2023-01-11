About this product
25mg THC per piece | 500mg THC total in 20 pieces
EFFECT: Bliss (Hybrid)
Take the high road to your favorite state of mind with Camino High Dose gummies. Find yourself on a blissful beach with Kiva’s Watermelon Lemonade "Bliss" gummies. Let sativa and indica-like terpenes alongside juicy watermelon and tart citrus welcome you to your happy place.
TERPENES;
• Limonene - Reduces stress, alleviates asthma and allergies, reduces inflammation, and acts as an antioxidant.
• Beta-Caryophyllene - May assist with the body's response to anxiety and stress.
• Myrcene - Improves the speed and intensity of the cannabis high by allowing THC to cross the blood-brain barrier more easily.
• Humulene - Provides therapeutic benefits like pain relief, anti-inflammatory effects, and can act as an appetite suppressant.
• Nerolidol - Provides a wide range of therapeutic properties including anti-ulcer, antioxidant, anti-fungal and anti-inflammatory. Delivers anti-anxiety effects without hampering coordination.
INGREDIENTS: Tapioca Syrup, Sugar, Water, Gelatin, Malic Acid, Natural Flavors, Cannabis Extract, Citric Acid, Coconut Oil, Carnauba Wax, Fruit and Vegatable Juice for Color, Potassium Sorbate, Corn Starch, Terpenes.
About this brand
Camino
Mood-enhancing cannabis gummies in fresh fruit flavors that deliver the most tailored, and transporting, edible experience available. Feel the effects of our balanced terpene profiles with sativa gummies, indica gummies, and hybrid gummies.
More from Kiva Confections;
• Kiva : https://www.leafly.com/brands/kiva-confections
• Lost Farm : https://www.leafly.com/brands/lost-farm
• Petra : https://www.leafly.com/brands/petra
• Terra : https://www.leafly.com/brands/terra
