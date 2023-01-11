25mg THC per piece | 500mg THC total in 20 pieces



EFFECT: Chill (Indica)



Take the high road to your favorite state of mind with Camino High Dose gummies. Go on a relaxing coastal stroll with Kiva’s Wild Berry "Chill" gummies. The calming, indica-like terpenes pair with notes of wild blackberry and fresh raspberry for a laid-back weekend vibe.



TERPENES:

• Myrcene - mproves the speed and intensity of the cannabis high by allowing THC to cross the blood-brain barrier more easily.

• Linalool - Anti-anxiety and sedating effects.

• Beta-Caryophyllene - May assist with the body's response to anxiety and stress.

• Humulene - Provides therapeutic benefits like pain relief, anti-inflammatory effects, and can act as an appetite suppressant.

• Terpinolene - Anti-inflammatory, anticonvulsant, and analgesic, and also found it to reduce hypertension and produce a sedative effect.



INGREDIENTS: Tapioca Syrup, Sugar, Water, Gelatin, Malic Acid, Natural Flavors, Cannabis Extract, Citric Acid, Coconut Oil, Carnauba Wax, Potassium Sorbate, Fruit and Vegetable Juice for Color, Corn Starch, Terpenes.