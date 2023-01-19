About this product
25mg THC per piece | 500mg THC total in 20 pieces
EFFECT: Excite (Sativa)
Get the rooftop party started with Wild Cherry Camino gummies. The invigorating blend of sativa-like terpenes with sweet, fruity notes of tart cherry will have you dancing all night long.
TERPENES;
• Limonene - Reduces stress, alleviates asthma and allergies, reduces inflammation, and acts as an antioxidant.
• Beta-Caryophyllene - May assist with the body's response to anxiety and stress.
• Linalool - Anti-anxiety and sedating effects.
• Alpha-Pinene - Improves attention span to deliver a more lucid and focused experience.
INGREDIENTS: Organic Tapioca Syrup, Sugar, Gelatin, Malic Acid, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Cannabis Extract, Fruit and Vegetable Juice for Color, Natural Terpenes, Coconut Oil, Carnauba Wax
EFFECT: Excite (Sativa)
Get the rooftop party started with Wild Cherry Camino gummies. The invigorating blend of sativa-like terpenes with sweet, fruity notes of tart cherry will have you dancing all night long.
TERPENES;
• Limonene - Reduces stress, alleviates asthma and allergies, reduces inflammation, and acts as an antioxidant.
• Beta-Caryophyllene - May assist with the body's response to anxiety and stress.
• Linalool - Anti-anxiety and sedating effects.
• Alpha-Pinene - Improves attention span to deliver a more lucid and focused experience.
INGREDIENTS: Organic Tapioca Syrup, Sugar, Gelatin, Malic Acid, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Cannabis Extract, Fruit and Vegetable Juice for Color, Natural Terpenes, Coconut Oil, Carnauba Wax
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Camino
Mood-enhancing cannabis gummies in fresh fruit flavors that deliver the most tailored, and transporting, edible experience available. Feel the effects of our balanced terpene profiles with sativa gummies, indica gummies, and hybrid gummies.
More from Kiva Confections;
• Kiva : https://www.leafly.com/brands/kiva-confections
• Lost Farm : https://www.leafly.com/brands/lost-farm
• Petra : https://www.leafly.com/brands/petra
• Terra : https://www.leafly.com/brands/terra
More from Kiva Confections;
• Kiva : https://www.leafly.com/brands/kiva-confections
• Lost Farm : https://www.leafly.com/brands/lost-farm
• Petra : https://www.leafly.com/brands/petra
• Terra : https://www.leafly.com/brands/terra