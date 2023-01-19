25mg THC per piece | 500mg THC total in 20 pieces



EFFECT: Excite (Sativa)



Get the rooftop party started with Wild Cherry Camino gummies. The invigorating blend of sativa-like terpenes with sweet, fruity notes of tart cherry will have you dancing all night long.



TERPENES;

• Limonene - Reduces stress, alleviates asthma and allergies, reduces inflammation, and acts as an antioxidant.

• Beta-Caryophyllene - May assist with the body's response to anxiety and stress.

• Linalool - Anti-anxiety and sedating effects.

• Alpha-Pinene - Improves attention span to deliver a more lucid and focused experience.



INGREDIENTS: Organic Tapioca Syrup, Sugar, Gelatin, Malic Acid, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid, Cannabis Extract, Fruit and Vegetable Juice for Color, Natural Terpenes, Coconut Oil, Carnauba Wax