5mg THC and 10mg CBG per piece | 100mg THC and 200mg CBG total

Picture this: You've just wrapped up a hectic workday, your mind is racing with thoughts, and your body is feeling tense. This is the perfect occasion to reach for Camino Freshly Squeezed Recover gummies. Each gummy contains 5MG of THC and 10MG of CBG, along with hybrid-like terpenes that work together to create a harmonious blend of relaxation and balance.

CBG, known for its potential anti-inflammatory and anti-anxiety effects, helps balance out THC’s psychoactive experience. It's like having a gentle hand guiding you through, ensuring that you stay grounded and centered.

Camino Freshly Squeezed Recover gummies aren't just a treat for your tastebuds; they're a ticket to a serene state of mind. Embrace the relaxation and respite they offer.

Terpenes: Eucalyptol, Beta-Caryophyllene, Nerolidol, Valencene

read more