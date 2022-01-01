About this product
5mg THC & 5mg CBD per piece | 100mg THC & 100mg CBD total in 20 pieces
EFFECT: Balance (Hybrid)
Dip your feet into the slow current of a cool river with Kiva’s Yuzu Lemon Camino gummies. Let its harmonizing blend of THC and CBD, sativa and indica-like terpenes, and sweet, subtly tart notes of citrus balance you from the inside out.
TERPENES;
• Limonene - Reduces stress, alleviates asthma and allergies, reduces inflammation, and acts as an antioxidant.
• Beta-Caryophyllene - May assist with the body's response to anxiety and stress.
• Myrcene - Improves the speed and intensity of the cannabis high by allowing THC to cross the blood-brain barrier more easily.
• Humulene - Provides therapeutic benefits like pain relief, anti-inflammatory effects, and can act as an appetite suppressant.
• Nerolidol - Provides a wide range of therapeutic properties including anti-ulcer, antioxidant, anti-fungal and anti-inflammatory. Delivers anti-anxiety effects without hampering coordination.
INGREDIENTS: Tapioca Syrup, Sugar, Gelatin, Yuzu Flavor WONF, Malic Acid, Citric Acid, Cannabis Extract, Fruit and Vegetable Juice for Color, Corn Starch, Coconut Oil, Carnauba Wax, Terpenes.
