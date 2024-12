5mg THC per piece | 100mg THC total in 20 pieces



Choose your champion with new, limited edition Camino 'Team Spirit' gummies.

Get in that maize and blue victory vibe with an energizing, sativa-like blend of THC and plant-based terpenes. LET’S GO BLUE!



There’s a Camino for every taste, tolerance, and occasion. With a variety of terpene-tailored effects and delicious fruit flavors, we invite you to explore our family of Camino edibles. We know you’ll… find your sweet spot.



Terpenes: Limonene, Beta-Caryophyllene, Linalool, Alpha-Pinene"

