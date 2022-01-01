About this product
5mg THC per piece | 100mg THC total in 20 pieces
EFFECT: Proud (Sativa)
Camino ‘Proud’ was pioneered in 2018 by Kiva’s lead product developer to pay homage to her LGBTQ+ family and provide a uniquely exhilarating experience. With a blend of energizing terpenes and sweet fruit and tropical flavors, these limited-edition iridescent gummies are designed to rally your spirits and help you stand passionately proud.
TERPENES;
• Limonene - Reduces stress, alleviates asthma and allergies, reduces inflammation, and acts as an antioxidant.
• Beta-Caryophyllene - May assist with the body's response to anxiety and stress.
• Linalool - Anti-anxiety and sedating effects.
• Alpha-Pinene - Improves attention span to deliver a more lucid and focused experience.
INGREDIENTS; Tapioca Syrup, Sugar, Gelatin, Malic Acid, Natural Flavors, Cannabis Extract, Citric Acid, Potassium Sorbate, Coconut Oil, Carnauba Wax, Mica-based Pearlescent Pigment, Corn Starch, Fruit and Vegetable Juice for Color, Terpenes.
About this brand
Camino Gummies
Mood-enhancing cannabis gummies in fresh fruit flavors that deliver the most tailored, and transporting, edible experience available. Feel the effects of our balanced terpene profiles with sativa gummies, indica gummies, and hybrid gummies.