5mg THC per piece | 100mg THC total in 20 pieces



EFFECT: Proud (Sativa)



Camino ‘Proud’ was pioneered in 2018 by Kiva’s lead product developer to pay homage to her LGBTQ+ family and provide a uniquely exhilarating experience. With a blend of energizing terpenes and sweet fruit and tropical flavors, these limited-edition iridescent gummies are designed to rally your spirits and help you stand passionately proud.



TERPENES;

• Limonene - Reduces stress, alleviates asthma and allergies, reduces inflammation, and acts as an antioxidant.

• Beta-Caryophyllene - May assist with the body's response to anxiety and stress.

• Linalool - Anti-anxiety and sedating effects.

• Alpha-Pinene - Improves attention span to deliver a more lucid and focused experience.



INGREDIENTS; Tapioca Syrup, Sugar, Gelatin, Malic Acid, Natural Flavors, Cannabis Extract, Citric Acid, Potassium Sorbate, Coconut Oil, Carnauba Wax, Mica-based Pearlescent Pigment, Corn Starch, Fruit and Vegetable Juice for Color, Terpenes.