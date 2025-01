5mg THC per piece | 100mg THC total in 20 pieces



Shriek not in terror, but in delight- for this Halloween, Camino Sours Blood Orange gummies now feature a new “Spirited” effect, 10MG THC, and a vegan recipe with a supernatural dusting of sour sugar.



With a stimulating blend of sativa-like terpenes and the intense, sweet flavor of blood orange, thrill-seekers should move quickly before they vanish into the night...



Terpenes: Limonene, Beta-Caryophyllene, Linalool, Alpha-Pinene



INGREDIENTS:

Tapioca Syrup, Sugar, Water, Pectin, Natural Flavor, Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Malate, Cannabis Extract, Fruit & Vegetable Juice for Color, Spirulina Extract for Color, Coconut Oil, Carnauba Wax, Terpenes.

