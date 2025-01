5mg THC and 2mg THCV per piece | 100mg THC and 40mg THCV total in 20 pieces

When you need to perform at your best, stay laser-focused, and keep your mind from racing in different directions, it’s time you meet your secret weapon: Camino Green Apple Focus gummies.

Each delicious gummy helps you activate genius mode with 5MG of THC, 2MG of THCV and hybrid-like terpenes along with vitamins B6 and B12, plus the amino acid L-Theanine. When these exceptional elements come together, your world becomes sharper and more focused - like having a mental spotlight where and when you need it to conquer your tasks and stay in the zone.

THCV is the ace up your sleeve, potentially acting as an appetite suppressant and has more mild and relaxing effects. The result? Enhanced clarity and focus without feeling overwhelmed.

Vitamin B6 is important for normal brain development and function plus mood support.

Vitamin B12 can help with cognitive performance and clarity.

L-Theanine is an amino acid found in green tea leaves and mushrooms. It is renowned for its stress-relieving and mood-boosting properties. It also fights mental fatigue and bolsters your concentration

Terpenes: Alpha-Pinene, Beta-caryophyllene, Limonene, Linalool, Eucalyptol

