Gumbo is a rich, indica-dominant strain known for its thick, sweet aroma reminiscent of chocolate and coffee. This strain offers a deep, relaxing high that envelops the body in comfort, easing stress and soothing aches. Perfect for nighttime use, Gumbo helps to calm the mind and encourage a restful sleep. Its heavy, sedative effects make it a favorite among those looking to unwind at the end of the day or seeking relief from chronic pain.



Tend the garden of yourself with Canabotanica.

Show more