Canabotanica - Flower Bigs - Hashburger 28g

by Canabotanica
THC —CBD —
  • Photo of Canabotanica - Flower Bigs - Hashburger 28g

About this product

Hashburger is a hybrid cannabis strain known for its unique flavor profile that combines earthy hash notes with subtle hints of savory spices. Users can expect an initial uplift in mood and mental clarity followed by a relaxing body buzz that doesn’t overwhelm. Hashburger is ideal for those seeking a smooth transition from energetic activities to a state of calm and relaxation, making it perfect for any time of day.

Tend the garden of yourself with Canabotanica.

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Canabotanica
Canabotanica
Shop products
At Canabotanica, we’re passionate about offering top-shelf flower, vapes, and concentrates at prices that won’t break the bank. Our commitment is to make premium cannabis accessible to everyone, without compromising on quality. Explore our curated selection and discover the perfect product for your lifestyle. Shop now and tend the garden of yourself.

Follow Us!

Instagram: @OfficialCanabotanica
X: @Canabotanica

License(s)

  • CA, US: C12-0000087-LIC
Notice a problem?Report this item