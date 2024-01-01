Jam Session is a dynamic hybrid strain that strikes a perfect chord between sativa and indica effects. Its aroma is a complex melody of fruity and floral notes with a touch of earthiness. This strain energizes the mind while relaxing the body, making it excellent for creative activities, social gatherings, or simply enjoying music. Jam Session is popular among those seeking a balanced high that enhances the senses without overwhelming sedation.



Tend the garden of yourself with Canabotanica.

