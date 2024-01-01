Canabotanica - Flower Bigs - Pearl Haze 28g

by Canabotanica
THC —CBD —

About this product

Pearl Haze is a sativa-dominant strain known for its bright, uplifting effects and a sweet, earthy aroma with hints of tropical fruit. It delivers a swift boost in energy and creativity, making it perfect for artistic endeavors or social gatherings. Users appreciate Pearl Haze for its ability to enhance mood and focus without overwhelming sedation, ideal for those looking to stay active and engaged throughout the day.

Tend the garden of yourself with Canabotanica.

About this brand

Canabotanica
Canabotanica
At Canabotanica, we’re passionate about offering top-shelf flower, vapes, and concentrates at prices that won’t break the bank. Our commitment is to make premium cannabis accessible to everyone, without compromising on quality. Explore our curated selection and discover the perfect product for your lifestyle. Shop now and tend the garden of yourself.

Follow Us!

Instagram: @OfficialCanabotanica
X: @Canabotanica

License(s)

  • CA, US: C12-0000087-LIC
