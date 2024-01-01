Pearl Haze is a sativa-dominant strain known for its bright, uplifting effects and a sweet, earthy aroma with hints of tropical fruit. It delivers a swift boost in energy and creativity, making it perfect for artistic endeavors or social gatherings. Users appreciate Pearl Haze for its ability to enhance mood and focus without overwhelming sedation, ideal for those looking to stay active and engaged throughout the day.
