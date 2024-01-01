Pixel is a potent indica strain that delivers a deeply relaxing and sedative high. Its dense buds exude a sweet and earthy aroma with subtle hints of berry. Ideal for evening use, Pixel helps dissolve stress and physical discomfort, leading to a peaceful sleep. Its calming effects make it perfect for users looking to unwind after a long day and seek relief from chronic pain or insomnia.



