Canabotanica - Flower Bigs - True OG 28g

by Canabotanica
THC —CBD —
About this product

True OG is an indica-dominant strain known for its potent therapeutic qualities. It emits a classic sharp, earthy aroma with hints of citrus. Renowned for delivering a powerful relaxation effect, True OG steadily eases the body into a state of calm, helping to alleviate stress and pain. Perfect for those looking to unwind and decompress after a long day.

Tend the garden of yourself with Canabotanica.

Canabotanica
At Canabotanica, we’re passionate about offering top-shelf flower, vapes, and concentrates at prices that won’t break the bank. Our commitment is to make premium cannabis accessible to everyone, without compromising on quality. Explore our curated selection and discover the perfect product for your lifestyle. Shop now and tend the garden of yourself.

Instagram: @OfficialCanabotanica
X: @Canabotanica

  • CA, US: C12-0000087-LIC
