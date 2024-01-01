Hashburger is a hybrid cannabis strain known for its unique flavor profile that combines earthy hash notes with subtle hints of savory spices. Users can expect an initial uplift in mood and mental clarity followed by a relaxing body buzz that doesn’t overwhelm. Hashburger is ideal for those seeking a smooth transition from energetic activities to a state of calm and relaxation, making it perfect for any time of day.



