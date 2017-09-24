Canabotanica - Flower - Jack Herer 3.5g

Jack Herer is a sativa cannabis strain renowned for its uplifting and cerebral effects, making it a favorite among daytime users. Named after the legendary cannabis activist, this strain boasts a spicy, pine-scented aroma with hints of earthiness. Jack Herer is often chosen for its ability to inspire creativity and promote focus, making it ideal for social activities, creative endeavors, or tackling a busy day. With its clear-headed buzz and boost in energy, it’s a great choice for those looking to elevate their mood and enhance their overall well-being.

About this strain

Jack Herer, also known as "JH," "The Jack," "Premium Jack," and "Platinum Jack" is a sativa-dominant marijuana strain that has gained as much renown as its namesake, the marijuana activist and author of The Emperor Wears No Clothes. Combining a Haze hybrid with a Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk cross, Sensi Seeds created Jack Herer hoping to capture both cerebral elevation and heavy resin production. Its rich genetic background gives rise to several different variations of Jack Herer, each phenotype bearing its own unique features and effects. Leafly reviewers tell us that Jack Herer’s effects include feeling energetic, creative, and uplifted. However, consumers typically describe this 55% sativa hybrid as blissful, clear-headed, and creative. Jack Herer was created in the Netherlands in the mid-1990s, where it was later distributed by Dutch pharmacies as a recognized medical-grade strain. Since then, this spicy, pine-scented strain has taken home numerous awards for its quality and potency.

