Canabotanica
Hybrid
Push Pop is an indica-dominant hybrid known for its sweet and creamy flavor that echoes the nostalgic candy it's named after. This strain offers a relaxing body high that eases tension and promotes calm, making it excellent for evening use. Users appreciate Push Pop for its ability to alleviate stress and help with sleep issues, all while enveloping the senses in a delightful fruity aroma with a hint of citrus. It's perfect for unwinding after a long day or for a tranquil night in.

Push Pop is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Cookies and Cream with Temple Flo. This strain produces uplifting and euphoric effects that leave the consumer feeling buzzy. Push Pop features an extra smooth flavor profile that smells sugary and tastes like milky candy. This strain is potent and is best reserved for experienced cannabis consumers. Medical marijuana patients choose Push Pop to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic depression, anxiety, and PTSD. According to growers, this strain features icy trichomes on top of bushy light green and orange buds. Flowering time for Push Pop is around 8-9 weeks. This strain was originally bred by Exclusive Seeds. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Push Pop, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Canabotanica
At Canabotanica, we’re passionate about offering top-shelf flower, vapes, and concentrates at prices that won’t break the bank. Our commitment is to make premium cannabis accessible to everyone, without compromising on quality. Explore our curated selection and discover the perfect product for your lifestyle. Shop now and tend the garden of yourself.

