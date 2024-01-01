Hedge Hog is a hybrid known for its unique blend of relaxation and subtle stimulation. It presents a complex aroma profile, combining earthy notes with a hint of sweet pine. This strain offers a balanced high, easing both mind and body into a state of calm without overwhelming sedation. Ideal for use at any time of the day, Hedge Hog can help alleviate stress and mild pain while enhancing focus and creativity.
Tend the garden of yourself with Canabotanica.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
At Canabotanica, we’re passionate about offering top-shelf flower, vapes, and concentrates at prices that won’t break the bank. Our commitment is to make premium cannabis accessible to everyone, without compromising on quality. Explore our curated selection and discover the perfect product for your lifestyle. Shop now and tend the garden of yourself.