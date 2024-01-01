Hedge Hog is a hybrid known for its unique blend of relaxation and subtle stimulation. It presents a complex aroma profile, combining earthy notes with a hint of sweet pine. This strain offers a balanced high, easing both mind and body into a state of calm without overwhelming sedation. Ideal for use at any time of the day, Hedge Hog can help alleviate stress and mild pain while enhancing focus and creativity.



Tend the garden of yourself with Canabotanica.

