Jack Herer is a sativa cannabis strain renowned for its uplifting and cerebral effects, making it a favorite among daytime users. Named after the legendary cannabis activist, this strain boasts a spicy, pine-scented aroma with hints of earthiness. Jack Herer is often chosen for its ability to inspire creativity and promote focus, making it ideal for social activities, creative endeavors, or tackling a busy day. With its clear-headed buzz and boost in energy, it’s a great choice for those looking to elevate their mood and enhance their overall well-being.



Tend the garden of yourself with Canabotanica.

Show more