Lemon Cherry Gelato is an indica-dominant strain known for its delightful flavor profile that combines zesty lemon and sweet cherry with hints of creamy gelato. This strain offers a powerful, relaxing high that eases the body into tranquility while uplifting the mind. It's perfect for evening use, helping users unwind and alleviate stress or tension.



Tend the garden of yourself with Canabotanica.

