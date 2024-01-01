Canabotanica - Flower Smalls - Lemon Cherry Gelato 7g

by Canabotanica
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Lemon Cherry Gelato is an indica-dominant strain known for its delightful flavor profile that combines zesty lemon and sweet cherry with hints of creamy gelato. This strain offers a powerful, relaxing high that eases the body into tranquility while uplifting the mind. It's perfect for evening use, helping users unwind and alleviate stress or tension.

Tend the garden of yourself with Canabotanica.

Lemon Cherry Gelato is a extremely popular hybrid weed strain with several alleged origins. It could just be Gelato bagseed, aka a between Sunset Sherbet and Girl Scout Cookies. It can also be a type of Runtz, which is Gelato x Z. Now it is so popular, samples labeled 'LCG' surely include a broad range of Gelato, and Runtz varieties. Lemon Cherry Gelato is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Lemon Cherry Gelato effects include tinglyrelaxed, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Lemon Cherry Gelato when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, pain, and stress. Bred by Backpackboyz, Lemon Cherry Gelato features an aroma of lime, berries, and citrus with flavors of lemon, and sweet fruit. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lemon Cherry Gelato, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Canabotanica
At Canabotanica, we’re passionate about offering top-shelf flower, vapes, and concentrates at prices that won’t break the bank. Our commitment is to make premium cannabis accessible to everyone, without compromising on quality. Explore our curated selection and discover the perfect product for your lifestyle. Shop now and tend the garden of yourself.

