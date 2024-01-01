Lemon Pastries crossed with Oreoz and Jet Fuel Gelato forms a potent indica-dominant hybrid. With its zesty lemon aroma and hints of sweet pastries, this strain delivers a powerful, relaxing experience. Expect a wave of euphoria and tranquility from this remarkable combination.
