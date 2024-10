Mango Kush is an indica-dominant strain that stands out for its tantalizing mango and banana aroma, underscored by earthy undertones. It delivers a relaxing and happy high, easing the body into deep relaxation while uplifting the mind. Perfect for evening use, Mango Kush helps soothe away stress and anxiety, making it a favorite for those looking to unwind at the end of the day.



Tend the garden of yourself with Canabotanica.

