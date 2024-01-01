Canabotanica - Flower Smalls - Rainbow Runtz 7g

by Canabotanica
IndicaTHC 25%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Rainbow Runtz is an indica strain known for its vibrant, sweet, and fruity flavors that echo a colorful candy shop. This strain offers a potent, deeply relaxing high that envelops the body in comfort, easing stress and melting away muscular tension. Its effects are complemented by a euphoric lift that can help enhance mood and foster a sense of well-being. Ideal for nighttime use, Rainbow Runtz is perfect for those seeking to decompress and indulge in a flavorful, tranquil experience before settling into a peaceful sleep.

Tend the garden of yourself with Canabotanica.

About this strain

Rainbow Runtz, also known as “Rainbow Runts,” was an indica weed strain made from a double cross of Zkittlez and DoSiDos. In 2024, Rainbow Runtz is also Wizard Trees' cross of Runtz x RS11. The effects of modern Rainbow Runtz are hybrid great for daytime and afternoon smoking. Reviewers on Leafly who have smoked this strain say it makes them feel happy, and relaxed, and it pairs well with your favorite hobbies. The flavor of Rainbow Runtz is a candy front with a pungent fuel back.

About this brand

Canabotanica
At Canabotanica, we’re passionate about offering top-shelf flower, vapes, and concentrates at prices that won’t break the bank. Our commitment is to make premium cannabis accessible to everyone, without compromising on quality. Explore our curated selection and discover the perfect product for your lifestyle. Shop now and tend the garden of yourself.

Instagram: @OfficialCanabotanica
X: @Canabotanica

License(s)

  • CA, US: C12-0000087-LIC
