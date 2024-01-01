Apple Fritter x Purple Punch is an indica-dominant hybrid that combines the best of both worlds, offering a deeply relaxing body high with a touch of cerebral stimulation. This strain features a deliciously sweet and fruity aroma reminiscent of freshly baked apple fritters and ripe berries. Its effects set in quickly, enveloping users in a soothing calm that eases tension and promotes relaxation. Ideal for evening use, Apple Fritter x Purple Punch helps in unwinding after a long day and may also aid in managing minor aches and sleeplessness. Its comforting effects and delectable flavors make it a top choice for those seeking both therapeutic benefits and a tasty treat.



Tend the garden of yourself with Canabotanica.

Show more