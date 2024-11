Banana Runtz is a hybrid strain that balances the best of both sativa and indica effects. This strain is celebrated for its incredibly fruity flavor profile that tastes like a bunch of fresh bananas mixed with sweet tropical candy. It offers a euphoric head high that elevates moods and sparks creativity, followed by a relaxing body buzz that doesn’t quite tip into sedation, making it ideal for afternoon or early evening use. Perfect for those looking to unwind while staying somewhat active and sociable.



Tend the garden of yourself with Canabotanica.

read more