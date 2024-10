Blueberry Muffin is an indica strain beloved for its delicious aroma that truly resembles freshly baked muffins with a hint of ripe blueberries. This strain offers a soothing and relaxing high that gently eases both mind and body into a state of calm, making it perfect for winding down at the end of the day. Its comforting effects can help alleviate stress and induce a restful sleep.



Tend the garden of yourself with Canabotanica.

