Cobra Chi is a dynamic hybrid strain that strikes a perfect balance between sativa and indica effects. Its unique profile offers an aromatic blend of spicy herbal notes with a hint of rich earthiness. Users can expect an initial rush of euphoria that sharpens focus and stimulates the mind, followed by a relaxing body high that doesn’t overly sedate, making it ideal for either social gatherings or creative solo projects.



Tend the garden of yourself with Canabotanica.

