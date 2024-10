Colombian Gold is a vibrant hybrid strain known for its stimulating effects and a sweet, skunky aroma. This classic strain, originating from the Santa Marta mountains of Colombia, offers a sharp cerebral buzz that sparks creativity and provides an energetic lift. Ideal for daytime use, Colombian Gold can help combat fatigue and stress, while its uplifting effects are known to inspire deep conversations and enhance social gatherings.



