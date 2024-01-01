Garlic Juice is an indica strain known for its bold, savory garlic aroma with earthy undertones. This strain delivers a powerful, relaxing high that quickly soothes the body and calms the mind. Ideal for evening use, Garlic Juice helps melt away stress and is perfect for those looking to unwind or seek relief from chronic pain and sleep issues.



