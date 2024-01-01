Canabotanica - Flower Sungrown - Garlic Juice 3.5g

by Canabotanica
HybridTHC 31%CBD —
About this product

Garlic Juice is an indica strain known for its bold, savory garlic aroma with earthy undertones. This strain delivers a powerful, relaxing high that quickly soothes the body and calms the mind. Ideal for evening use, Garlic Juice helps melt away stress and is perfect for those looking to unwind or seek relief from chronic pain and sleep issues.

Tend the garden of yourself with Canabotanica.

About this strain

Garlic Juice is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between GMO and Papaya. Garlic Juice is 31% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Garlic Juice effects include relaxed, happy, and sedated. Medical marijuana patients often choose Garlic Juice when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, sleep, and depression. Bred by Oni Seed Co., Garlic Juice features flavors like garlic, citrus, and diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Garlic Juice typically ranges from $40-$60 per 3.5g. Garlic Juice buds are dense and colorful, with shades of green, purple, and orange. This strain is a smooth and creamy smoke that produces a balanced and relaxing experience rounded out by mental stimulation and overall body relief. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Garlic Juice, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Canabotanica
Canabotanica
At Canabotanica, we’re passionate about offering top-shelf flower, vapes, and concentrates at prices that won’t break the bank. Our commitment is to make premium cannabis accessible to everyone, without compromising on quality. Explore our curated selection and discover the perfect product for your lifestyle. Shop now and tend the garden of yourself.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C12-0000087-LIC
