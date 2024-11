Ghost Vapor OG is a premium indica strain known for its potent, ghostly effects that envelop the senses like a mist. This strain offers a deep, tranquil high that soothes the body and calms the mind. With a rich aroma of earthy pine and a hint of lemon, it's ideal for nighttime use. Ghost Vapor OG helps melt away stress, pain, and insomnia, lulling users into a peaceful state of relaxation and ease.



Tend the garden of yourself with Canabotanica.

read more