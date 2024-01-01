GMO, also known as Garlic Mushroom Onion, is a potent hybrid cannabis strain celebrated for its distinctive savory aroma that resembles garlic, coffee, and umami. This intense strain delivers a powerful, long-lasting effect that combines deep physical relaxation with a cerebral, euphoric high. Ideal for experienced users, GMO is often chosen to alleviate stress, pain, and insomnia, thanks to its high THC content. Its heavy body effects and mental uplift make it a perfect choice for winding down in the evening while enjoying a complex flavor profile that's as intriguing as it is delightful.



