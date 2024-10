Jet Fuel OG is a powerful indica-dominant strain known for its pungent aroma of diesel mixed with a slight undertone of skunky sweetness. This strain quickly lifts users into a euphoric rush of cerebral activity, followed by a heavy-bodied relaxation that sinks in deeply. Perfect for evening use, Jet Fuel OG can fuel a chill night in or help combat insomnia, stress, and pain with its potent effects.



Tend the garden of yourself with Canabotanica.





read more