Molotov Cocktail is a dynamic hybrid strain known for its explosive effects that blend the best of sativa and indica qualities. It ignites with a burst of euphoria that sharpens focus and uplifts the mood, followed by a wave of soothing relaxation that melts away stress. Its aroma is a fiery mix of spicy and sweet notes, hinting at its potent capabilities.



Tend the garden of yourself from Canabotanica.

